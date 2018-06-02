陽明海運83個貨櫃落海 估財務影響有限

YM Efficiency: New images of the cargo ship that lost 83 containers off Stockton beach show some containers dislodged, damaged and open. The ship is currently parked off Dee Why. Australian Maritime Safety Authority Statement: "AMSA was informed earlier today (Friday) that the containership YM Efficiency lost 83 containers in heavy weather last night. The ship was transiting offshore of Stockton beach near Newcastle when it lost the containers at about midnight. AMSA has tasked its Essendon Challenger jet to assess the YM Efficiency for any damage caused by the loss of the containers and try to locate any afloat containers. AMSA has also issued a safety broadcast to all ships in the area. Under the National Plan for Maritime Environmental Emergencies, New South Wales authorities will take the lead on container recovery." Story: http://bit.ly/2J4eqhW#YMEfficiency #7News