陽明海運83個貨櫃落海 估財務影響有限

發稿時間：2018/06/02 15:06

最新更新：2018/06/02 15:22

（中央社記者張建中新竹2日電）陽明海運今天證實發生貨櫃落海意外，一艘從高雄前往澳洲的貨櫃船，在抵達港口前，因當地天候不佳，風浪太大，造成83個貨櫃落海。陽明表示，因有保險，財務影響應有限。

陽明指出，旗下貨櫃船發明輪是要前往澳洲的植物灣（Botany Bay），昨天因當地風浪太大，才會造成83個貨櫃落海，所幸船員平安，船舶也未受損。

因當地天候依然不佳，發明輪還未進港，陽明表示，目前已拿到入港許可，只待臨港通知。

陽明指出，目前已緊急通知貨主，確切影響金額仍待進一步統計，不過，因貨物都有保險，這次事件對財務影響應有限。（編輯：楊玫寧）1070602

YM Efficiency - Containers dislodged, damaged and open

YM Efficiency: New images of the cargo ship that lost 83 containers off Stockton beach show some containers dislodged, damaged and open. The ship is currently parked off Dee Why. Australian Maritime Safety Authority Statement: "AMSA was informed earlier today (Friday) that the containership YM Efficiency lost 83 containers in heavy weather last night. The ship was transiting offshore of Stockton beach near Newcastle when it lost the containers at about midnight. AMSA has tasked its Essendon Challenger jet to assess the YM Efficiency for any damage caused by the loss of the containers and try to locate any afloat containers. AMSA has also issued a safety broadcast to all ships in the area. Under the National Plan for Maritime Environmental Emergencies, New South Wales authorities will take the lead on container recovery." Story: http://bit.ly/2J4eqhW#YMEfficiency #7News

7 News Sydney 發佈於 2018年6月1日

