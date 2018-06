賀AIT新館落成 吳釗燮：象徵台美長長久久

6月12日是AIT的大日子,我們在內湖的新館舉行了落成典禮。好開心好多美台之間的好朋友都來參加這個重要盛會,分享我們的喜悅。一起來看看他們給了AIT甚麼樣的祝福吧!#AIT新館June 12 was a big day for AIT. We dedicated our new home in Neihu! We were so happy many of our good friends from the United States and Taiwan could join us for this important event and share the joy of the occasion. Let's take a look at what they said!