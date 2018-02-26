冬奧沒奪牌不遺憾 美選手救南韓90毛孩

美國自由式滑雪選手肯伍錫（右）與影星男友馬修威爾卡斯（左）上週末造訪南韓一家狗肉屠宰場，為90隻狗開了條找新家的路，還抱回一隻新寵物。（圖取自Instagram網頁www.instagram.com/guskenworthy）
（中央社南韓平昌26日綜合外電報導）愛狗的美國同志自由式滑雪選手肯伍錫（Gus Kenworthy）今年冬季奧運雖然一面獎牌都沒帶回家，卻抱回一隻新寵物，還為90隻狗開了條找新家的路。
福斯新聞網（Fox News）報導，上屆冬奧，肯伍錫從俄羅斯素溪（Sochi）選手村附近找到兩隻狗帶回家養。今年他造訪南韓1萬7000家狗肉屠宰場的其中一家，又交了一批新毛小孩朋友。
肯伍錫在一長串Instagram貼文中，描述自己與影星男友馬修威爾卡斯（Matthew Wilkas）上週末造訪南韓一家狗肉屠宰場的過程，附上多張垂頭喪氣狗群的照片，讓人看了相當揪心。
26歲的肯伍錫在貼文中寫道：「在南韓全境，有250萬隻狗被飼養作為食用，生長條件是數一數二能想像到的惡劣。」
他又說：「我知道有人會辯稱，吃狗肉是南韓文化的一部分，而我個人雖對這文化並不認同，我同意自己沒那個立場把西方的理想強加當地人身上。但這些動物受到的對待，是完全不人道的，文化也永遠不該成為殘忍的藉口。」
肯伍錫說，雖然有人告訴他，他造訪的這家屠宰場飼養「條件良好」，他卻發現這裡的動物營養不良、受盡風吹雨打，且被塞在狹小的籠子裡。
據肯伍錫說，這家屠宰場即將關閉，全部90隻狗將在國際人道協會（Human Society International）協助下，送往美國和加拿大等待認養。
他在貼文結尾寫到：「我希望能藉這次拜訪創造一個機會，讓南韓人更加意識到當地狗肉買賣的不人道，以及各地狗狗面臨的困境，包括我的故鄉美國，也有數百萬隻狗需要充滿愛的家！請前往@hsiglobal的頁面，看看你能幫上什麼忙。」
KDVR電視台報導，這90隻狗其中一隻已經幸運找到新家，因為肯伍錫和男友已經認養牠，並取名為「嗶莫」（Beemo）。（譯者：梁元齡/核稿：陳昱婷）1070226
This morning Matt and I had a heart-wrenching visit to one of the 17,000 dog farms here in South Korea. Across the country there are 2.5 million dogs being raised for food in some of the most disturbing conditions imaginable. Yes, there is an argument to be made that eating dogs is a part of Korean culture. And, while don't personally agree with it, I do agree that it's not my place to impose western ideals on the people here. The way these animals are being treated, however, is completely inhumane and culture should never be a scapegoat for cruelty. I was told that the dogs on this particular farm were kept in "good conditions" by comparison to other farms. The dogs here are malnourished and physically abused, crammed into tiny wire-floored pens, and exposed to the freezing winter elements and scorching summer conditions. When it comes time to put one down it is done so in front of the other dogs by means of electrocution sometimes taking up to 20 agonizing minutes. Despite the beliefs of some, these dogs are no different from the ones we call pets back home. Some of them were even pets at one time and were stolen or found and sold into the dog meat trade. Luckily, this particular farm (thanks to the hard work of the Humane Society International and the cooperation of a farmer who's seen the error of his ways) is being permanently shut down and all 90 of the dogs here will be brought to the US and Canada where they'll find their fur-ever homes. I adopted the sweet baby in the first pic (we named her Beemo) and she'll be coming to the US to live with me as soon as she's through with her vaccinations in a short couple of weeks. I cannot wait to give her the best life possible! There are still millions of dogs here in need of help though (like the Great Pyrenees in the 2nd pic who was truly the sweetest dog ever). I'm hoping to use this visit as an opportunity to raise awareness to the inhumanity of the dog meat trade and the plight of dogs everywhere, including back home in the US where millions of dogs are in need of loving homes! Go to @hsiglobal's page to see how you can help. #dogsarefriendsnotfood #adoptdontshop ❤️🐶
gus kenworthy（@guskenworthy）分享的貼文 於 張貼