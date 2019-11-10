20年前結下緣份 印度代表夫婦與周華健相見歡
（中央社記者侯姿瑩台北10日電）印度駐台代表史達仁積極促進雙邊文化交流，沒想到，在日前一場文化活動上，他與妻子意外遇到知名華語歌手周華健，勾起20年前的回憶。多年來，周華健的「朋友」一直是他們全家常聽的音樂。
印度台北協會會長史達仁（Sridharan Madhusudhanan）日前在IG發出一張他與妻子Vaidehi跟周華健的合照，並發文談起一段20多年前的回憶。1998年，他們剛到北京不久，有次Vaidehi搭計程車時，聽到廣播裡播出一首華語歌，她不曉得歌名或是歌手的名字，只記得旋律。
後來，Vaidehi跑了很多家唱片行，哼出這首歌的旋律，希望找到這張CD，不過，好幾個月過去了，仍然一無所獲。有一天，Vaidehi向一位司機哼出那段旋律，結果「成功了！」她後來順利買到周華健的CD，他們終於知道，原來那首歌就是周華健的「朋友」。
史達仁說，自此，「朋友」就是他們在家裡常聽的歌曲，起床的時候聽、休息的時候聽、吃飯的時候聽，連他們的小孩也是聽著這首歌長大。不只朋友那張專輯，他們買了很多周華健的CD，一直都有聽他的音樂，甚至幾週前，朋友到他們家裡作客時，Vaidehi還唱了幾句「朋友」。
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
What happened tonight is a short story with a long flashback. It began 20 years ago. We had just landed in Beijing. One day, Vaidehi listened to a Chinese song through a taxi radio. No clue about the song's name or singer. But Vaidehi remembered the tune. So, she will go to all the music shops in Beijing and, to the amusement of the shopkeepers and onlookers, start humming the tune and ask for the CD. Except for the free entertainment we gave to the Beijing scene for a few months, nothing changed–still no clue about the song or singer. Then, one day, she sang the same tune to the driver of Sita Sudarsan. And, it worked! Vaidehi came home with a CD of Emil Chou (aka Zhou Huajian, Wakin Chau, Chow Wah-Kin, 周華健, 周华健 - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wakin_Chau ). We learned that the song is called 'peng you' (friend). That song became the 'subrabadham' for our home, and continued on repeat. We woke up to it, we relaxed to it, we ate to it, we danced to it. Our kids grew up listening to that song every day (no, not figuratively). We added many CDs and DVDs of Zhou Huajian. We continue to listen to the song, and Zhou Huajian's music. Even a couple of weeks ago, when we had invited a few friends home for dinner, Vaidehi sang a few lines from 'peng you.' Today, at the Red room event, while I was on stage, a tall figure came and sat in the first row. During the short intermission flurry, my friend introduced him as her husband. We shook hands, and amidst that bustle, I introduced Vaidehi to them. We didn't even share our names and moved on. And it ended there. When the programme was about to resume, as I was returning to my seat, Roma Mehta pulled me aside. She asked me whether I recognise that gentleman. Within seconds, I went looking for Vaidehi. We all were in the front row. I dragged Vaidehi towards the gentleman. She murmured that we've already met him. I insisted and made Vaidehi sit to next to this gentleman. Then I requested him to say his full name to Vaidehi. 🙂
這段始自於北京的緣分，在台北得以延續，8日在紅坊國際村與印度台北協會共同主辦的「泰戈爾之夜」活動上，史達仁夫婦意外與周華健本人見面。印度詩人泰戈爾（Rabindranath Tagore）於1913年獲得諾貝爾文學獎。
史達仁接受中央社記者採訪時表示，這場活動有許多藝術表演者參加，中場休息時，有朋友介紹他們與周華健認識，因為時間很短暫，他們只聊了一下下。
後來當他知道對方就是周華健時，想要馬上跑過去找他，但心想，Vaidehi應該會比他更興奮。Vaidehi本身也是歌手。
因此，史達仁決定先讓自己冷靜下來，然後把Vaidehi拉到周華健面前，要她坐在周華健旁邊。對於史達仁的舉動，周華健感到有點驚訝，但還是面帶微笑。
周華健應史達仁要求，向Vaidehi說出自己的全名後，Vaidehi簡直不敢相信所看的、所聽到的，不停問說：「真的嗎？真的嗎？你真的是周華健？」讓周華健開懷大笑。在他們向周華健說明當初怎麼接觸到他的音樂，多年來也一直聽「朋友」這首歌之後，周華健感到很開心。
史達仁說，台灣的創意環境是非常國際化的，這包括欣賞世界各地的文化，特別是對印度文化對欣賞，讓他很受到鼓舞。事實上，周華健的妻子康粹蘭（Constance Woods）在當天活動也唸了2首泰戈爾的詩；印度文化成為連結他們與周華健的橋樑。
「現在我們已變成朋友，我們兩家人也決定相約近期共進晚餐，邊吃印度美食、邊聊天」，史達仁表示，他們一定會聊到音樂。（編輯：楊凱翔）1081110