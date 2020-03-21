美醫療物資稀缺 實習醫生良醫墨非捐出庫存道具
（中央社洛杉磯20日綜合外電報導）「實習醫生」（Grey's Anatomy）等以醫學為主題的美國電視影集捐出口罩、醫師袍和手套等裝備，給對抗武漢肺炎疫情大流行的緊急救護人員。
法新社報導，這些影集正在清空道具室裡由於2019冠狀病毒疾病（COVID-19，俗稱武漢肺炎）疫情迅速擴散而日益短缺的物資。
美國廣播公司（ABC）長壽影集「實習醫生」執行製作維諾夫（Krista Vernoff）表示，「實習醫生」正在捐出庫存的醫師袍和手套。
同為美國廣播公司出品、以消防員為主題的影集「19號消防局」（Station 19）在得知加拿大安大略省消防局（Ontario Fire Department）口罩快要用盡、不得不重複使用後，也捐出約300個口罩。維諾夫表示：「他們感激萬分。」
美國廣播公司在加拿大溫哥華拍攝的另一部熱門醫療影集「良醫墨非」（The Good Doctor），也將數百份口罩、醫師袍、拋棄式鞋套和隔離裝備捐給當地機構。
亞特蘭大（Atlanta）風濕病學家羅凱倫（Karen Law，音譯）在影像分享平台Instagram上張貼照片，感謝福斯廣播公司（Fox）影集「住院醫師」（The Resident）捐贈物資，照片中可見葛瑞第紀念醫院（Grady Memorial Hospital）外堆放的醫療補給品。
她寫道：「昨天我和住院醫師們認真討論狀況，雖然物資缺乏，口罩也不太可能神奇地被送來。」
「不過，口罩的確神奇地被送來了。」（譯者：李佩珊/核稿：盧映孜）1090321
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
"Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping." . To the entire team @theresidentonfox, thank you for this incredibly generous donation of #PPE from your set, including gowns, masks, gloves, and all the things our healthcare workers need to provide safe care for our community during #COVID19. . Yesterday, I had a serious discussion with the residents about how, though supplies are low, a magical shipment of masks is unlikely to arrive. And yet, a magical shipment of masks DID arrive, in the form of this very generous gesture. This kind of community support means so much to our #frontlineproviders who are making many sacrifices to staff our hospitals and care for our community. . Thank you, @theresidentonfox and @foxtv for being helpers. We needed this kind of good news today. . PS: Sorry it's not a great pic, but the focus was not on the photo at the time. Similarly, the team @theresidentonfox are good citizens doing good deeds and not looking for a shout out. Though I encourage all to support The Resident and the great team behind the show and to pay their good deed forward any way you can. . #Hurstlife #residentlife #emoryIMresidents #lookforthehelpers #gratitude