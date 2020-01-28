詹姆斯悼念Kobe 誓言扛起紫金重任繼承傳奇榮光
（中央社洛杉磯27日綜合外電報導）美國職籃NBA傳奇球星布萊恩昨天不幸墜機逝世，對此湖人球星詹姆斯今天表示自己「心碎、震驚」，並在社群媒體Instagram發文，誓言繼承布萊恩率領紫金軍團打造的輝煌傳奇。
I’m Not Ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!! 😢😢😢😢💔. Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation💜💛 and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life❤️🙏🏾 #Gigi4Life❤️🙏🏾
效力湖人20個賽季、手握5枚總冠軍戒指的布萊恩（Kobe Bryant）昨天搭乘私人直升機墜機身亡，享年41歲。事發幾小時前，詹姆斯（LeBron James）才締造歷史，生涯總得分正式超越布萊恩，來到NBA史上第3高。
詹姆斯發文寫道：「我的兄弟，我心碎了，太震驚了。大哥，我很愛你。」
「我向你承諾，我會繼承你的榮光！你對我們所有人來說意義非凡，尤其是湖人國度（#LakerNation），現在我有責任扛起這一切，繼續前進！！」
他還寫道：「請從天堂賜予我力量，守護著我！這裡有我在。」
布萊恩於2016年球季結束後高掛球鞋退役，當時效力克里夫蘭騎士的詹姆斯也在同年拿下該季總冠軍。
法新社報導，布萊恩的驟逝讓各界深感悲痛，NBA出於對湖人球團的尊重，正式宣布推遲原定於明天晚間，由湖人對戰洛杉磯快艇的「洛城大戰」。（譯者：吳昇鴻/核稿：陳昱婷）1090128