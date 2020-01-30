Kobe遺孀打破沉默 IG感謝各界愛與關懷
（中央社洛杉磯29日綜合外電報導）美國職籃NBA洛杉磯湖人隊傳奇球星布萊恩與二女兒吉安娜26日搭乘私人直升機墜毀身亡，遺孀凡妮莎今天首度在照片分享平台Instagram（IG）發布聲明，感謝各界關懷。
布萊恩（Kobe Bryant）的直升機失事後，凡妮莎（Vanessa）一度將IG設為不公開帳號，她今天不僅把IG大頭貼改為丈夫與二女兒相擁的照片，並把個人IG設定改為公開，追蹤者隨即暴增破500萬人。
凡妮莎接著發布她與丈夫和4個女兒的合照，並寫說：「我和女兒們感謝數百萬民眾在這此煎熬時刻所展現的愛與支持。感謝大家的祈禱。我們十分需要。」
「柯比（布萊恩）是我孩子無與倫比的父親，吉安娜（Gianna）不僅是我超有愛、體貼、完美的女兒，也是納塔莉亞（Natalia）、碧安卡（Bianka）和卡普莉（Capri）超棒的姊妹，驟然失去他們，讓我們痛徹心扉。」
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️
「還有其他家庭在週日（26日）失去至親，我們同樣痛徹心扉並私下與他們同哀。」
「沒有文字足以形容當下的痛苦，但知道各界如此深愛著柯比與吉安娜，讓我倍感欣慰。我們有幸他們曾在我們生命之中，真希望他們能在這裡永遠陪伴我們。他們是我們美好的福分，只可惜太早離開我們。」
「我不確定我們接下來的日子會如何，實在難以想像沒有他倆的生活。但我們每天都會睜開雙眼，試著前進，因為柯比和我們寶貝女兒吉安娜正照耀著我們指引方向。」
除了41歲的布萊恩與13歲的吉安娜，另有7人26日因搭乘這架直升機，在加州洛杉磯西北的卡拉巴薩斯（Calabasas）墜毀身亡。
凡妮莎與布萊恩是於2001年結為夫妻。（譯者：蔡佳敏/核稿：盧映孜）1090130