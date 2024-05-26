第77屆坎城影展 主要得獎名單

（中央社坎城25日綜合外電報導）第77屆坎城影展（Cannes Film Festival）今天閉幕，以下是本屆坎城影展主要獎項得獎名單：

●金棕櫚獎（Palme d'Or）：西恩貝克（Sean Baker）執導的「阿諾拉」（Anora，暫譯）

●評審團大獎（Grand Prix）：派雅卡帕迪亞（Payal Kapadia）執導的「我們想像的一切都是光」（All We Imagine as Light，暫譯）

●最佳導演獎（Best director）：米格爾戈麥斯（Miguel Gomes），「壯遊」（Grand Tour，暫譯）

●最佳女主角獎（Best actress）：卡拉蘇菲亞賈斯康（Karla Sofia Gascon）、柔伊莎達娜（Zoe Saldana）、席琳娜葛梅茲（Selena Gomez）、亞德蓮娜帕茲（Adriana Paz），「艾蜜莉亞佩雷斯」（Emilia Perez，暫譯）

卡拉蘇菲亞賈斯康（左）等4人以「艾蜜莉亞佩雷斯」獲最佳女主角獎。（美聯社）

●最佳男主角獎（Best actor）：傑西普萊蒙（Jesse Plemons），「善良的種類」（Kinds of Kindness，暫譯）

●最佳劇本獎（Best screenplay）：柯洛里法吉特（Coralie Fargeat）的「某種物質」（The Substance，暫譯）

●評審團獎（Jury prize）：穆罕默德拉素羅夫（Mohammad Rasoulof），「神聖無花果樹之籽」（The Seed of the Sacred Fig，暫譯）

●最佳短片獎（Best short film）：內博沙斯利耶普切維奇（Nebojsa Slijepcevic）執導的「不能保持沉默之人」（The Man who Could Not Remain Silent，暫譯）（譯者：蔡佳敏/核稿：嚴思祺）1130526