第95屆奧斯卡金像獎主要入圍名單
（中央社洛杉磯24日綜合外電報導）第95屆奧斯卡金像獎入圍名單今天揭曉，楊紫瓊憑著「媽的多重宇宙」入圍最佳女主角獎，有機會於美國時間3月12日的頒獎典禮一舉成為影史首位亞洲奧斯卡影后。
以下為主要入圍名單。
● 最佳影片獎
「西線無戰事」（All Quiet on the Western Front）
「阿凡達：水之道」（Avatar: The Way of Water）
「伊尼舍林的女妖」（The Banshees of Inisherin）
「貓王艾維斯」（Elvis）
「媽的多重宇宙」（Everything Everywhere All at Once）
「法貝爾曼」（The Fabelmans）
「TÁR塔爾」（Tár）
「捍衛戰士：獨行俠」（Top Gun: Maverick）
「瘋狂富作用」（Triangle of Sadness）
「女人悄悄話」（Women Talking）
● 最佳導演獎
馬丁麥多納（Martin McDonagh）/「伊尼舍林的女妖」（The Banshees of Inisherin）
關家永（Dan Kwan）及丹尼爾舒奈特（Daniel Scheinert）/「媽的多重宇宙」（Everything Everywhere All at Once）
史蒂芬史匹柏（Steven Spielberg）/「法貝爾曼」（The Fabelmans）
陶德菲爾德（Todd Field）/「TÁR塔爾」（Tár）
魯本奧斯倫（Ruben Ostlund）/ 「瘋狂富作用」（Triangle of Sadness）
● 最佳男主角獎
奧斯汀巴特勒（Austin Butler）/「貓王艾維斯」（Elvis）
柯林法洛（Colin Farrell）/「伊尼舍林的女妖」（The Banshees of Inisherin）
布蘭登費雪（Brendan Fraser）/「我的鯨魚老爸」（The Whale）
保羅麥斯卡爾（Paul Mescal）/「日麗」（Aftersun）
比爾奈伊（Bill Nighy）/「倫敦生之慾」（Living）
● 最佳女主角獎
凱特布蘭琪（Cate Blanchett）/「TÁR塔爾」（Tár）
安娜德哈瑪斯（Ana de Armas）/「金髮夢露」（Blonde）
安德麗亞瑞斯波羅格（Andrea Riseborough）/「致萊斯利」（To Leslie，暫譯）
蜜雪兒威廉絲（Michelle Williams）/「法貝爾曼」（The Fabelmans）
楊紫瓊/「媽的多重宇宙」（Everything Everywhere All at Once）
● 最佳男配角獎
布蘭頓葛利森（Brendan Gleeson）/「伊尼舍林的女妖」（The Banshees of Inisherin）
布萊恩泰瑞亨利（Brian Tyree Henry）/「攜步渡水橋」（Causeway，暫譯）
裘德赫希（Judd Hirsch）/「法貝爾曼」（The Fabelmans）
貝瑞柯根（Barry Keoghan）/「伊尼舍林的女妖」（The Banshees of Inisherin）
關繼威（Ke Huy Quan）/「媽的多重宇宙」（Everything Everywhere All at Once）
● 最佳女配角獎
安琪拉貝瑟（Angela Bassett）/「黑豹2：瓦干達萬歲」（Black Panther: Wakanda Forever）
周洪（Hong Chau）/「我的鯨魚老爸」（The Whale）
凱莉肯頓（Kerry Condon）/「伊尼舍林的女妖」（he Banshees of Inisherin）
潔美李寇蒂斯（Jamie Lee Curtis）/「媽的多重宇宙」（Everything Everywhere All at Once）
史蒂芬妮許（Stephanie Hsu）/「媽的多重宇宙」（Everything Everywhere All at Once）
● 最佳原創劇本
「伊尼舍林的女妖」（The Banshees of Inisherin）
「媽的多重宇宙」（Everything Everywhere All at Once）
「法貝爾曼」（The Fabelmans）
「TÁR塔爾」（Tár）
「瘋狂富作用」（Triangle of Sadness）
● 最佳改編劇本
「西線無戰事」（All Quiet on the Western Front）
「鋒迴路轉：抽絲剝繭」（Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery）
「倫敦生之慾」（Living）
「捍衛戰士：獨行俠」（Top Gun: Maverick）
「女人悄悄話」（Women Talking）
● 最佳動畫片獎
「吉勒摩．戴托羅之皮諾丘」（Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio）
「迷你網紅實貝秀」（Marcel the Shell with Shoes On）
「鞋貓劍客2」（Puss in Boots: The Last Wish）
「海獸獵人」（The Sea Beast）
「青春養成記」（Turning Red）
● 最佳國際影片獎（舊稱最佳外語片獎）
「西線無戰事」（All Quiet on the Western Front）/德國
「阿根廷，1985」（Argentina, 1985）/阿根廷、美國
「親密」（Close）/比利時
「如果驢知道」（EO）/波蘭
「夏日悄悄話」（The Quiet Girl）/愛爾蘭
● 最佳歌曲獎
Applause/「女人的故事」（Tell It Like a Woman，暫譯）
Hold My Hand/「捍衛戰士：獨行俠」（Top Gun: Maverick）
Lift Me Up/「黑豹2：瓦干達萬歲」（Black Panther: Wakanda Forever）
Naatu Naatu/「雙雄起義」（RRR）
This Is a Life/「媽的多重宇宙」（Everything Everywhere All at Once）
（譯者：蔡佳敏/核稿：楊昭彥）1120124
