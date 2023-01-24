第95屆奧斯卡金像獎主要入圍名單

（中央社洛杉磯24日綜合外電報導）第95屆奧斯卡金像獎入圍名單今天揭曉，楊紫瓊憑著「媽的多重宇宙」入圍最佳女主角獎，有機會於美國時間3月12日的頒獎典禮一舉成為影史首位亞洲奧斯卡影后。

以下為主要入圍名單。

● 最佳影片獎

「西線無戰事」（All Quiet on the Western Front）

「阿凡達：水之道」（Avatar: The Way of Water）

「伊尼舍林的女妖」（The Banshees of Inisherin）

「貓王艾維斯」（Elvis）

「媽的多重宇宙」（Everything Everywhere All at Once）

「法貝爾曼」（The Fabelmans）

「TÁR塔爾」（Tár）

「捍衛戰士：獨行俠」（Top Gun: Maverick）

「瘋狂富作用」（Triangle of Sadness）

「女人悄悄話」（Women Talking）

● 最佳導演獎

馬丁麥多納（Martin McDonagh）/「伊尼舍林的女妖」（The Banshees of Inisherin）

關家永（Dan Kwan）及丹尼爾舒奈特（Daniel Scheinert）/「媽的多重宇宙」（Everything Everywhere All at Once）

史蒂芬史匹柏（Steven Spielberg）/「法貝爾曼」（The Fabelmans）

陶德菲爾德（Todd Field）/「TÁR塔爾」（Tár）

魯本奧斯倫（Ruben Ostlund）/ 「瘋狂富作用」（Triangle of Sadness）

● 最佳男主角獎

奧斯汀巴特勒（Austin Butler）/「貓王艾維斯」（Elvis）

柯林法洛（Colin Farrell）/「伊尼舍林的女妖」（The Banshees of Inisherin）

布蘭登費雪（Brendan Fraser）/「我的鯨魚老爸」（The Whale）

保羅麥斯卡爾（Paul Mescal）/「日麗」（Aftersun）

比爾奈伊（Bill Nighy）/「倫敦生之慾」（Living）

● 最佳女主角獎

凱特布蘭琪（Cate Blanchett）/「TÁR塔爾」（Tár）

安娜德哈瑪斯（Ana de Armas）/「金髮夢露」（Blonde）

安德麗亞瑞斯波羅格（Andrea Riseborough）/「致萊斯利」（To Leslie，暫譯）

蜜雪兒威廉絲（Michelle Williams）/「法貝爾曼」（The Fabelmans）

楊紫瓊/「媽的多重宇宙」（Everything Everywhere All at Once）

● 最佳男配角獎

布蘭頓葛利森（Brendan Gleeson）/「伊尼舍林的女妖」（The Banshees of Inisherin）

布萊恩泰瑞亨利（Brian Tyree Henry）/「攜步渡水橋」（Causeway，暫譯）

裘德赫希（Judd Hirsch）/「法貝爾曼」（The Fabelmans）

貝瑞柯根（Barry Keoghan）/「伊尼舍林的女妖」（The Banshees of Inisherin）

關繼威（Ke Huy Quan）/「媽的多重宇宙」（Everything Everywhere All at Once）

● 最佳女配角獎

安琪拉貝瑟（Angela Bassett）/「黑豹2：瓦干達萬歲」（Black Panther: Wakanda Forever）

周洪（Hong Chau）/「我的鯨魚老爸」（The Whale）

凱莉肯頓（Kerry Condon）/「伊尼舍林的女妖」（he Banshees of Inisherin）

潔美李寇蒂斯（Jamie Lee Curtis）/「媽的多重宇宙」（Everything Everywhere All at Once）

史蒂芬妮許（Stephanie Hsu）/「媽的多重宇宙」（Everything Everywhere All at Once）

● 最佳原創劇本

「伊尼舍林的女妖」（The Banshees of Inisherin）

「媽的多重宇宙」（Everything Everywhere All at Once）

「法貝爾曼」（The Fabelmans）

「TÁR塔爾」（Tár）

「瘋狂富作用」（Triangle of Sadness）

● 最佳改編劇本

「西線無戰事」（All Quiet on the Western Front）

「鋒迴路轉：抽絲剝繭」（Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery）

「倫敦生之慾」（Living）

「捍衛戰士：獨行俠」（Top Gun: Maverick）

「女人悄悄話」（Women Talking）

● 最佳動畫片獎

「吉勒摩．戴托羅之皮諾丘」（Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio）

「迷你網紅實貝秀」（Marcel the Shell with Shoes On）

「鞋貓劍客2」（Puss in Boots: The Last Wish）

「海獸獵人」（The Sea Beast）

「青春養成記」（Turning Red）

● 最佳國際影片獎（舊稱最佳外語片獎）

「西線無戰事」（All Quiet on the Western Front）/德國

「阿根廷，1985」（Argentina, 1985）/阿根廷、美國

「親密」（Close）/比利時

「如果驢知道」（EO）/波蘭

「夏日悄悄話」（The Quiet Girl）/愛爾蘭

● 最佳歌曲獎

Applause/「女人的故事」（Tell It Like a Woman，暫譯）

Hold My Hand/「捍衛戰士：獨行俠」（Top Gun: Maverick）

Lift Me Up/「黑豹2：瓦干達萬歲」（Black Panther: Wakanda Forever）

Naatu Naatu/「雙雄起義」（RRR）

This Is a Life/「媽的多重宇宙」（Everything Everywhere All at Once）

（譯者：蔡佳敏/核稿：楊昭彥）1120124

