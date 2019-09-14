NBA勇士隊前球星李文斯頓宣布退休[影]
（中央社洛杉磯13日綜合外電報導）美國職籃NBA金州勇士的前明星球員李文斯頓（Shaun Livingston）今天宣布退休。他在NBA的15年運動職涯中，一共助球隊奪得3次NBA總冠軍。
After 15 years in the NBA, I’m excited, sad, fortunate and grateful all in one breath. Hard to put into a caption all of the emotions it takes to try and accomplish your dreams. I wasn’t supposed to be here. Anybody that has beat the odds understands the mental and emotional strain it takes to inspire yourself on an uphill war, let alone inspire others. “The injury” gave me a chance to find and prove to myself (and the world) that I wouldn’t be defined by my circumstances. With my time in the League what I will be most proud of is the fact that my character, values and faith were tested, and I persevered. To my pops that told me to “go get the big ball” I THANK YOU. To my Grandpa that always showed me there was more to life than basketball I THANK YOU. To my Uncles that helped raise me like I was one of their own, THANK YOU. To my wife and kids...the future IS BRIGHTER than our past, and I couldn’t see myself taking on this chapter without you. To all of my teammates, coaches, TRAINERS, staff, my journey is a collection of experiences, and those of you that helped me along the way, THANK YOU! To all the fans and anybody else that inspired me, supported me, cheered for me, or even said good words about me, THANK YOU. “The greatest gift we can give is service to others” #Raiseaglass 🍷
法新社報導，11日才剛過34歲生日的李文斯頓在Instagram發文宣布退休，感謝在他職業生涯中一路相伴的朋友和家人。
李文斯頓寫說：「在NBA的15年後，我很興奮、感傷、幸運及感激所有的人。」
李文斯頓在2004年NBA選秀中，以第一輪第4順位獲洛杉磯快艇選中，在他效力金州勇士期間，分別於2015、2017和2018年助球隊3度奪得總冠軍頭銜。（譯者：徐睿承）1080914