美股開盤勁揚 道瓊指數上漲347點

（中央社紐約3日綜合外電報導）華爾街股市今天早盤勁揚，三大指數漲幅都超過1%，道瓊工業指數大漲347點，未受亞洲股市一片慘綠影響。市場本週除注意中國武漢肺炎疫情發展，也將留意重要的經濟數據和財報。

開盤後約半小時，道瓊指數上漲347.49點，或1.23%，來到28603.52點。

標準普爾500指數上漲38.82點，或1.20%，來到3264.34點；那斯達克指數上漲125.37點，或1.37%，來到9276.30點。（譯者：林治平）1090203

The Dow suffered the worst losses of the year on Friday as the death toll from the virus continued to climb and the ailment spread to additional countries.

The outbreak remains a major worry, but analysts said the early gains Monday showed that investors viewed the pullback as a good buying opportunity.

But the market's open "isn't the important move," said Patrick O'Hare of Briefing.com, adding that "the important move comes after the reflexive buying action.

"Will the rally try persist or will it succumb to renewed selling interest?"

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.7 percent at 28,447.55.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.7 percent to 3,249.51, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.9 percent to 9,236.06.

This week's calendar includes January jobs data and updates on business conditions in the manufacturing and services sector.

There will also be earnings from several major companies, including Google parent Alphabet, Merck and General Motors. jmb/cs