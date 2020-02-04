更多編輯台推薦新聞：
證券

美股開盤續漲 道瓊指數勁揚438點

最新更新：2020/02/04 23:17

（中央社紐約4日綜合外電報導）華爾街股市今天開盤走高，連續第2天大漲，道瓊工業指數勁揚438點，主因市場對2019新型冠狀病毒（2019-nCoV，武漢肺炎）疫情可能衝擊經濟的憂慮減輕。

開盤後約半小時，道瓊指數上漲438.15點，或1.54%，來到28837.96點。

標準普爾500指數上漲45.01點，或1.39%，來到3293.93點；那斯達克指數上漲131.87點，或1.42%，來到9405.27點。（譯者：林治平）1090204

Major US indices were up more than one percent, with analysts citing economic stimulus measures by the People's Bank of China as cushioning the blow in that country, as well as the extremely limited spread of the ailment so far in the United States.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 28,787.41, up 1.4 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.2 percent to 3,289.00, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 1.3 percent to 9,397.35.

The gains early Tuesday added to the February advance after Friday's rout on rising fears that the virus outbreak would derail global growth.

But a note from Charles Schwab pointed out that, based on past disease outbreaks, a "short-term dip in stocks tended to be followed by the continuation of the upward trend."

Among individual companies, Tesla continued to rocket higher, adding another 12.6 percent after jumping nearly 20 percent Monday following a run of strong results.

Google parent Alphabet slid 3.7 percent after reporting fourth-quarter sales that missed expectations despite stellar growth at YouTube and in their cloud-oriented businesses. jmb/cs

